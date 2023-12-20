Hunt (groin) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The same applies to Jerome Ford (wrist), though there's a pretty good chance both player's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related rather indicative of either running back being in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Texans. In the Browns' 20-17 win over the Bears in Week 15, Hunt logged eight yards on seven carries and caught his lone target for 12 yards, while Ford rushed eight times for 20 yards and caught four of his five targets for 11 yards.