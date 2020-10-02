Hunt (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after logging a limited practice Friday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The running back sat out practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but his return to practice Friday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- has him trending in the right direction in advance of Week 4 action. Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer previously suggested that Hunt's groin injury isn't believed to be serious and that he'll try to play this weekend. Since then, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal relays that coach Kevin Stefanski indicated that Hunt looked pretty good in Friday's practice, but the team still wants to see how the running back responds to the work he fit in to close the week. Official confirmation of Hunt's Week 4 status will arrive upon the release of the Browns' inactives prior to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.