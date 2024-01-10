Hunt (groin) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Hunt has been managing a groin injury of late and based on recent weeks look for the running back to log a 'full' practice listing Thursday and approach Saturday's playoff opener against the Texans minus an injury designation. Assuming that's the case, Hunt will be in line to reclaim his key backfield role in tandem with Jerome Ford this weekend, after the duo was used sparingly in Week 18, with the Browns having been locked into the No. 5 playoff seed in the AFC.