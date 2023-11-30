Hunt (groin) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to a limited session one day later bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday against the Rams. If he's available this weekend, Hunt will be in line to continue to work in tandem with fellow RB Jerome Ford, a context that has resulted in Hunt (who is averaging 9.9 carries and 31.8 rushing yards to go along with six TDS in nine games to date) maintaining a degree of weekly fantasy utility of late.