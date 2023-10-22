Hunt (thigh) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hunt is officially listed as questionable due to a thigh injury, but the Browns appear set to wait and see how he fares during a pregame workout before a determination is made on his availability. Jerome Ford will likely be the favorite to lead Cleveland's backfield no matter the case, but Hunt piled up 71 yards from scrimmage plus a score on 15 touches versus the 49ers in Week 6. Official word on Hunt's status will arrive when Cleveland releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.