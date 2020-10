Hunt (groin) looked good during individual drills that were open to the media Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday but returned Friday and was impressive in sessions open to onlookers. Per Cabot's description, one would not know Hunt was dealing with a groin injury. He's listed as questionable due to being labeled as a limited participant Friday, but Hunt looks like he'll be a go for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.