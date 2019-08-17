Browns' Kareem Hunt: Makes quiet preseason debut
Hunt carried two times for six yards and failed to haul in his only target during Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.
Hunt got his first taste of preseason action with his new team, starting alongside what was left of the first unit with several starters resting. He was targeted on the first play from scrimmage while adding carries of two and four yards, taking a seat following the team's second drive. Hunt figures to play more Friday against the Buccaneers as he tries to knock off some rust ahead of his eight-game suspension to begin the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...