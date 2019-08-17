Hunt carried two times for six yards and failed to haul in his only target during Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

Hunt got his first taste of preseason action with his new team, starting alongside what was left of the first unit with several starters resting. He was targeted on the first play from scrimmage while adding carries of two and four yards, taking a seat following the team's second drive. Hunt figures to play more Friday against the Buccaneers as he tries to knock off some rust ahead of his eight-game suspension to begin the regular season.