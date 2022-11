Hunt rushed six times for nine yards and secured his only target for 10 yards in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Hunt's disappointing afternoon saw him partly limited by game script, as even backfield leader Nick Chubb logged only 11 carries. Hunt's single-digit rushing yardage tally was his second of the last three games, but he'll hope for more opportunity overall in a Week 12 road matchup against the Bills.