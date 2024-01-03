Hunt (groin) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt tended to a groin injury during Week 4 prep, then avoided the issue until Week 13, at which point it's been affecting his practice reps. His efficiency has suffered over the last five games (2.7 yards on his 46 carries), but he's also scored three rushing touchdowns during that span. The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC side of the playoffs, so there's a chance they may rest Hunt with an eye toward the wild-card round.