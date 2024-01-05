Hunt (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt has received the green light to play in the Browns' regular-season finale after he gradually increased his practice activity throughout the week, going from no activity Wednesday to limited participation Thursday before taking every rep during Friday's session. He's typically served as Option 1B out of the backfield behind Jerome Ford since signing with the Browns in September, but Hunt and third-stringer Pierre Strong could both be in store for more work than usual in Week 18. The Browns are locked into the AFC's No. 5 seed in the playoffs regardless of the outcome of Week 18 games, and to that end, the team is expected to rest several key starters. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has already confirmed that quarterback Joe Flacco won't play in Cincinnati, and Ford could also be among the players who handles little or no snaps Sunday with an eye on maintaining health heading into the postseason.