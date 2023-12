Hunt (groin) won't practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hunt was listed with the same injury last week and ended up taking a team-high 12 carries for 48 yards in the 36-19 loss to Los Angeles. A return to practice Thursday would put him on track to play in Sunday's game against Jacksonville, though perhaps in a secondary role off the bench behind inconsistent lead back Jerome Ford.