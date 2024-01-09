Hunt (groin) won't participate in Tuesday's practice, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Hunt was active for this past Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bengals, but because the Browns had already been locked in as the AFC's No. 5 seed heading into the Week 18 contest, the coaching staff turned to third-stringer Pierre Strong (back) in a lead role out of the backfield. Meanwhile, Hunt was limited to just seven snaps and finished with one touch -- a five-yard reception -- on the day, and normal starter Jerome Ford's usage was similarly light (19 snaps, five touches). If his activity from last week is any indication, Hunt will resume practicing in full by Thursday and approach this Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Texans without an injury designation.