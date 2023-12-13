Hunt won't participate in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt has tended to a groin issue in advance of three different games this season (Weeks 4, 13 and 14), but he's been able to suit up on each occasion. Fellow running back Jerome Ford emerged from this past Sunday's 31-27 win against the Jaguars with a banged-up wrist, but coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Ford avoided a fracture, and he also wasn't included on the team's list of non-participants Wednesday, meaning he's expected to mix into drills. Hunt will have two more opportunities this week to join Ford for on-field work before the Browns potentially make a ruling on the duo's availability for Sunday's contest against the Bears.