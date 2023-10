Hunt (thigh) won't practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hunt set a season high with 12 carries and found the end zone in last week's win over the 49ers, but he opens Cleveland's preparations for a Week 7 matchup against the Colts with a DNP. The veteran running back will have two more opportunities to return to practice, and if Hunt is ultimately able to play Sunday against the Colts, he'll likely fill a change-of-pace role behind Jerome Ford in the backfield.