Hunt (thigh) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Hunt only played 42 percent of offensive snaps during last weekend's win over the Jaguars, and his 10 carries were tied for a season-low mark. Nick Chubb's return to the lineup has certainly contributed to Hunt's role decreasing, but it appears as though his relative lack of involvement versus Jacksonville could also be partially attributed to injury. Hunt will work to upgrade his practice activity ahead of Sunday's game in Tennessee.