Hunt (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt wasn't able to participate in Wednesday's session, but his return to action Thursday puts the veteran back on track for Sunday's date with the Bears. Hunt snapped his three-game scoreless drought with a short touchdown last week against Jacksonville. He's seen double-digit carries in eight of the Browns' last nine games and is up to seven touchdowns through 11 contests.