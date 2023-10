Hunt (thigh) was limited at Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hunt joined Jerome Ford as a non-participant Wednesday due to a thigh injury, but the former managed to log some on-field work one day later. With Ford expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks due to a high right-ankle sprain, Hunt is the top candidate to produce in his stead, assuming he's able to suit up. Hunt's listing on Friday's practice report will reveal his chances to play Sunday at Seattle.