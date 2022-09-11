Hunt rushed 11 times for 46 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 24 yards and another score in the Browns' 26-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Hunt played his usual complementary role behind Nick Chubb, logging just half the carries of his teammate. However, he was the only one of the two to find the end zone, crossing the goal line on a one-yard reception and 24-yard scamper in the first quarter to account for Cleveland's first two scores. Hunt notably finished second on the day for the Browns in both receptions and receiving yards, and with Jacoby Brissett's propensity for high-percentage throws, this could continue to be an even bigger component of the veteran back's offensive profile than usual. Hunt and his teammates aim to build on the wild season-opening victory when they face the Jets in a Week 2 home matchup next Sunday.