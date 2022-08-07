Hunt returned to team drills Sunday after voluntarily sitting out the last two days while disgruntled with his current contract, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Hunt held himself out of team drills during Friday and Saturday's practices in protest while asking for a long-term extension, and James Palmer of NFL Network reported earlier Sunday that Hunt had requested a trade, which the team denied. However, despite the weekend antics, it appears the talented running back is back in the mix and will continue fully participating in practices throughout training camp. Hunt appeared in only eight games during the 2021 campaign due to a litany of injury, but he accounted for 1,145 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020.