Browns' Kareem Hunt: Practices Monday
Hunt (suspension) practiced with the Browns on Monday for the first time since preseason, Mar Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hunt was cleared by the NFL to rejoin the team, but he is not eligible to play until Week 10. While away from the team, he rehabbed a sports hernia injury and prepared himself for his return from an 8-game suspension. "Very pleased,'' said coach Freddie Kitchens about Hunt's presence at practice. "I thought he looked good. He looks like he is in good shape. He moved around good." Hunt shouldn't take too much playing time away from starter Nick Chubb, but he will allow head coach Freddie Kitchens to spell his number one back more often. Chubb has played nearly 77 percent of the offensive snaps, so Hunt can extend Chubb's quality time over a 60-minute/16-game stretch. Hunt, who has been split out wide as a receiver at times during his career, is a capable receiving threat. As such, he also can play alongside Chubb, leaving defenses wondering which back will be utilized on a given play.
