Hunt (suspension) is practicing with the Browns for the first time this week, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hunt is allowed to participate in all team activities -- including preseason games -- until his eight-game suspension kicks in Aug. 31. His presence on the roster has led to trade rumors surrounding Duke Johnson, who thus far has elected to stay away from the team during the voluntary portion of the offseason program. Johnson's agent reportedly asked for a trade in March or early April, but general manager John Dorsey said last week that the 25-year-old running back is still a "vital part" of the offense. Hunt's presence also creates some level of concern about Nick Chubb's rushing workload during the second half of 2019.