Browns' Kareem Hunt: Progresses to team drills
Hunt (groin/suspension) took part in team drills at Saturday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The occasion marks Hunt's first time doing so since the open of training camp. As expected, he worked with the second-team offense with Nick Chubb a clear first-stringer. With the groin injury seemingly behind him. Hunt will ramp up his activity level in advance of the Browns' next preseason game Aug. 17 at Indianapolis. Note that Hunt will serve an eight-game suspension to begin the campaign, so any work in August is key with no regular-season action on his plate until Week 10 versus the Bills.
