Hunt (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt had his practice reps capped throughout the week by a thigh injury. If he's able to play Sunday, he will likely continue to cede the majority of backfield touches to Jerome Ford, though Hunt made the most of his 37 percent snap share in last week's win over the 49ers, racking up 71 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 15 touches.