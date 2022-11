Hunt carried five times for 32 yards and caught both of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Bills in Week 11.

Buffalo stifled the Browns' vaunted rushing attack, although Hunt found some room on his limited touches as a runner. While it's been mainly the Nick Chubb show in the backfield, a gifted receiver like Hunt could experience a renaissance when Deshaun Watson becomes available Week 13.