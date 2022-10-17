Hunt rushed four times for 12 yards and did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 38-15 loss to New England in Week 6.
The Browns vaunted running game was bottled up by the Patriots, and they largely abandoned Hunt and Nick Chubb, even before the game got out of hand. Cleveland entered Sunday's match having rushed 53 percent of the time, but the Browns ran just 29 percent against New England.
