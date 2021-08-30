Hunt rushed twice for five yards in Sunday's 19-10 preseason win over the Falcons.

Hunt was on the field for the Browns' first drive, but only received two touches before handing things off to the backups. The 26-year-old was not targeted in the passing game, which is an area he figures to be heavily involved in as part of one of the best running back tandems in the league alongside Nick Chubb. The latter is the more desirable fantasy option, but as we saw last year, Hunt can have value even as a "backup" (1,145 combined yards and 11 combined touchdowns). The Browns will have to rely on all of their horses in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Chiefs in Week 1 of the regular season.