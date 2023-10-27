Hunt (thigh) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

A true game-time decision heading into last week's game against the Colts while nursing the same injury, Hunt suited up and carried 10 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns while failing to haul in his lone target in the Browns' 39-38 win. Though he never managed anything more than limited participation in practice this week, Hunt could be headed for his largest workload of the season after playing no more than 26 snaps on offense in any of his previous four appearances. Top back Jerome Ford is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but after exiting the win over the Colts with a high-ankle sprain and missing practices Wednesday and Thursday before taking part in Friday's session as a limited participant, he could have his snaps monitored carefully even if he plays. Hunt thus profiles as a stronger fantasy option than usual if Ford suits up, though managers would be able to include Hunt in lineups with an even greater degree of confidence if Ford is deemed inactive ahead of the Browns' 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.