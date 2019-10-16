General manager John Dorsey said Wednesday that Hunt (suspension) is ahead of schedule in his recovery from sports hernia surgery, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hunt underwent the procedure in late August and has conducted his rehab away from team facilities while serving his eight-game suspension. The positive news regarding his recovery bodes well for Hunt's chances of being fully healthy when eligible to play again Week 10 against the Bills, though it remains to be seen how he'll ultimately mix into Cleveland's backfield. Nick Chubb has thrived in the No. 1 role through six games, with Dontrell Hilliard seeing limited snaps behind him as a change-of-pace option.