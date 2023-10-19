Hunt (thigh) returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt missed practice Wednesday after logging season highs for carries (12), touches (15), yards (71) and snap share (37 percent) in a 19-17 win over the 49ers this past Sunday. Jerome Ford still led the team in carries (18) and rushing yards (87), but it's possible Hunt's share of the backfield continues to grow moving forward. The 28-year-old appears on track to play this Sunday against the Colts following his Thursday return to practice.