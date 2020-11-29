Hunt rushed the ball 10 times for 62 yards in Week 12 against the Jaguars. He did not convert either of his targets into receptions.

Hunt matched a season-low carry total and wasn't able to mask the lack of volume by finding the end zone. More troubling was Hunt's lack of involvement in the passing game, as he failed to record a reception for the second time this season. Furthermore, in three contests since Nick Chubb has returned, Hunt has seen his touch-total drop progressively from 22 all the way to Sunday's 10 touches. Game script could be more favorable to Hunt in Week 13 against the Titans, as the Browns more be forced into a more aggressive offensive style.