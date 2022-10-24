Hunt rushed five times for four yards and a touchdown and secured one of two targets for four yards in the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Hunt produced his lowest rushing yardage output of the season but was able to punch in a two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to prevent his afternoon from being a complete fantasy washout. Hunt now has just 16 rushing yards on nine carries in the last two games after logging double-digit attempts at least 46 rushing yards in each of the first five games of the campaign.