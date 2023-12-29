Hunt rushed 10 times for 31 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Browns' 37-20 win over the Jets on Thursday night.

Hunt logged only two fewer carries than backfield mate Jerome Ford, but he was far less efficient than the latter while posting just less than half the rushing yards. However, Hunt was the only one of the two to get into the end zone, cashing in via a seven-yard run in the first quarter. Hunt's carry total was his first of the double-digit variety in the last three games, but it remains to be seen how much usage he'll log in a Week 18 regular-season finale against the Bengals on Jan. 7.