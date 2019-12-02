Hunt caught all five of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown and added 46 yards on seven carries during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Steelers.

Hunt circled out of the backfield midway through the second quarter for a 15-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown, his second touchdown in his last two games. Sunday' was Hunt's best rushing day in orange and brown, but he's done most of his damage this season through the air, averaging five catches per game. He's tallied at least 45 total yards in all four of his games this season and should continue that Sunday against a Bengals defense that came into this week surrendering 4.8 yards per carry, 29th in the league.