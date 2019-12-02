Browns' Kareem Hunt: Scores Browns' only touchdown
Hunt caught all five of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown and added 46 yards on seven carries during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Steelers.
Hunt circled out of the backfield midway through the second quarter for a 15-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown, his second touchdown in his last two games. Sunday' was Hunt's best rushing day in orange and brown, but he's done most of his damage this season through the air, averaging five catches per game. He's tallied at least 45 total yards in all four of his games this season and should continue that Sunday against a Bengals defense that came into this week surrendering 4.8 yards per carry, 29th in the league.
More News
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Scores rushing TD vs. Dolphins•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Heavy work as receiver in win•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Expected to have key role•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Ample playing time in debut•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Combines for 74 yards in debut•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Will have role against Bills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: Changing of the guard
There may not be any absolute must-start players on the waiver wire for Week 14, but there...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...