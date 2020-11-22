Hunt carried 13 times for 11 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for an additional 10 yards during Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles.

Hunt managed a dismal 0.8 yards per carry against a tough Eagles front and was uncharacteristically underutilized in the passing game as well. He salvaged a bit of respectability for his fantasy line with a five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter but still finished with underwhelming numbers by his standards. Meanwhile, Nick Chubb fared much better on the ground as the two backs continue to temper each other's upside on a weekly basis. Nevertheless, Hunt should bounce back in a more favorable matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.