Hunt rushed the ball 10 times for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Ravens.

Hunt logged seven fewer carries than Jerome Ford and was far less impressive with his opportunity. However, he maintained a significant role deep in the opposition's territory, which he converted into a three-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunt now has a touchdown in each of his last five games despite never topping 55 rushing yards in that span.