Browns' Kareem Hunt: Scores rushing TD vs. Dolphins
Hunt carried eight times for 37 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Dolphins. He also caught two of three targets for nine yards in the 41-24 win.
Hunt fared well on the ground against a porous Miami defense, averaging 4.6 yards per carry while scoring a six-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. He was rather quiet in the passing game, however, which limited the extent to which he exploited this favorable matchup. Still, Hunt received double-digit touches yet again and should have a useful role again next Sunday against the Steelers.
More News
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Heavy work as receiver in win•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Expected to have key role•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Ample playing time in debut•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Combines for 74 yards in debut•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Will have role against Bills•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Suspension completed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...