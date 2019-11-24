Hunt carried eight times for 37 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Dolphins. He also caught two of three targets for nine yards in the 41-24 win.

Hunt fared well on the ground against a porous Miami defense, averaging 4.6 yards per carry while scoring a six-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. He was rather quiet in the passing game, however, which limited the extent to which he exploited this favorable matchup. Still, Hunt received double-digit touches yet again and should have a useful role again next Sunday against the Steelers.