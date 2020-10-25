Hunt rushed 18 times for 76 yards and caught three of four targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 win over Cincinnati.

Hunt's five carries for 31 yards represented all of Cleveland's first-quarter offense, as quarterback Baker Mayfield went 0-for-5 with an interception through the air. Mayfield completed 22 of his next 23 passes, however, as the offense flowed primarily through the air with the Browns playing from behind for most of the game. Hunt got in on the fun by catching one of Mayfield's five touchdown passes from eight yards out, giving the versatile running back four receiving scores to go with his three rushing touchdowns this season. With Nick Chubb (knee) still a few weeks away from returning based on his expected recovery timetable, Hunt should continue to work as Cleveland's feature back against the Raiders in Week 8.