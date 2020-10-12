Hunt carried 20 times for 72 yards while adding three catches (on four targets) for 21 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 32-23 win over the Colts.

Hunt shrugged off a groin injury and received a full workload as the team's lead back. Despite averaging just 3.6 yards per carry against a strong Colts defense, the volume he received, along with a two-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter, enabled him to produce respectable fantasy numbers. Hunt appears to be back to full strength and should receive plenty of touches next Sunday against the Steelers, especially if Baker Mayfield (ribs) is limited after suffering a knock at the end of the game.