Hunt rushed four times for 11 yards and a touchdown while catching three of five targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Jets.

Hunt had just six scrimmage yards in the first half, but he was more involved in the second half with Cleveland playing catch-up. After watching Nick Chubb score from one yard out late in the third quarter, Hunt found the end zone himself from four yards out on the next drive for his sixth rushing touchdown of the season. With the Browns needing a win over the Steelers in Week 17 to clinch a playoff berth, expect Hunt to play a prominent role as both a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield.