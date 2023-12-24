Hunt carried the ball seven times for 11 yards and a touchdown and caught two of four targets for five yards in Sunday's 38-22 win over the Texans.

The veteran RB continues to see usage in the red zone as he scored his eighth touchdown in the last 11 games, but Hunt has gained more than 50 rushing yards only once during that stretch and has seen his targets dwindle as he works behind Jerome Ford. Even with Joe Flacco sparking the passing attack to life over the last month, the Browns' running game hasn't really benefitted, which will make Hunt a risky fantasy option in Week 17 against the Jets.