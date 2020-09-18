Hunt rushed 10 times for 86 yards and a touchdown and brought in both his targets for 15 yards and another score in the Browns' 35-30 win over the Bengals on Thursday.

For the second time in four days, Hunt was particularly efficient on the ground, and he averaged 8.4 yards per play on the 12 occasions he got his hands on the ball overall Thursday. While the 2017 third-round pick did play a clear second fiddle to backfield mate Nick Chubb in terms of rushing workload after outpacing him by three carries in Week 1, Hunt still offered plenty from a fantasy perspective with six-yard receiving score in the second quarter and game-sealing one-yard scoring run to cap off a quick six-play drive in the fourth quarter that took just two minutes thanks in large part to some of Hunt's dynamic work on the ground. It's likely Chubb remains the clear lead back on most weeks, but as Hunt has demonstrated on several occasions since stepping into game action for the Browns midway through last season, he's capable of making very good use of his opportunities. He'll look to put together another strong performance against the Washington Football Team in a Week 3 home battle on Sunday, Sept. 27.