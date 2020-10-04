Hunt carried 11 times for 71 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 49-38 win over the Cowboys.

Hunt finished second on the team in carries while gashing the Dallas defense for 6.5 yards per carry. He found paydirt on a two-yard run in the second quarter and added a 14-yard score to help his side build an insurmountable lead in the third. Meanwhile, Nick Chubb (knee) left the game in the first half and did not return, opening the door for Hunt to carry more of the load. However, D'Earnest Johnson stepped in and led the team with 95 rushing yards on 13 carries and could be a major part of the equation next Sunday against the Colts if Chubb sits out.