Browns' Kareem Hunt: Season-low yardage in Week 17
Hunt gained four yards on three carries and caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17.
The 36 combined yards from scrimmage were a season low for Hunt, who finishes the season with 179 rushing yards, 37 receptions, 285 receiving yards and three touchdowns over eight games. For the Browns, he worked hard and appeared to have learned from his off-field mistakes that led to an eight-game suspension to start the 2019 season. The NFL rushing leader in 2017 was used more as a receiving threat, which worked out well at times for the team. Hunt and Nick Chubb were a potent two-back duo that presented challenges for opposing defenses. Hunt can become a restricted free agent in the coming offseason, but the Ohio native has expressed interest in staying close to home, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. With the Browns in the market for a new head coach -- Freddie Kitchens was fired after one season in Cleveland -- a new coach will have a say in whether Hunt is back with the team in 2020.
