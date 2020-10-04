Hunt (groin) is active for the Week 4 matchup at Dallas, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hunt saw his only practice action of the week Friday on a limited basis, but optimistic reports started to surface very early Sunday morning. That sentiment has since been confirmed by Hunt's absence from the inactive list, and he'll once again be poised to work in tandem with Nick Chubb in the Cleveland backfield. The one thing the Dallas defense has been respectable at this year is limiting passes caught by opposing running backs, as the 11 receptions given up to the position is tied for the fourth-best mark in the league. This game has the highest over/under (approximately 56) on the entire Sunday slate, however, so there will be plenty of opportunity out there for fantasy options such as Hunt to find the end zone.