Hunt (groin, suspension) will practice Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hunt missed the start of training camp with a groin injury and was eventually placed on the NFI list, but the suspended running back appears to be fully healthy. Hunt will be able to practice and participate in the team's preseason games, but will not be eligible to play in the regular season until Week 10 against the Bills.

More News
Our Latest Stories