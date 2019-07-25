Browns' Kareem Hunt: Should be cleared soon
Coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed that Hunt (groin, suspension) should be ready to practice in a few days, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Hunt picked up a minor groin injury while working out on his own over the summer. He started training camp on the non-football injury list but still has plenty of time to gear up for preseason appearances. Hunt will open the regular season with an eight-game suspension.
