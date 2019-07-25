Coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed that Hunt (groin, suspension) should be ready to practice in a few days, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Hunt picked up a minor groin injury while working out on his own over the summer. He started training camp on the non-football injury list but still has plenty of time to gear up for preseason appearances. Hunt will open the regular season with an eight-game suspension.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • saquon-barkley-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 1 in PPR

    Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 1 overall in PPR is easy. But Jamey Eisenberg shows you what...

  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...