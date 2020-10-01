Hunt (groin) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
While the Browns don't believe Hunt's groin issue is significant, he'll be sidelined for a second straight practice on account of the injury. Starter Nick Chubb and Hunt have had a fairly even split of the backfield reps through three games, but the distribution of snaps and touches could tilt more in Chubb's favor Sunday in Dallas if the groin injury results in Hunt's workload being limited, if he's not held out of the contest entirely.