Hunt agreed to a two-year, $13.25 extension with the Browns on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This extension will keep Hunt in Cleveland for two more years after this season. Between Hunt and 2018 second-rounder Nick Chubb, the Browns have two of the league's most explosive running backs in their backfield. The former Chiefs standout is expected to play more of a Swiss army knife role that involves lining up both in the backfield and as a receiver at times while Chubb plays a more traditional running back role.