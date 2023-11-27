Hunt carried seven times for 22 yards and was not targeted in Sunday's 29-12 loss to the Broncos in Week 12.

This marked the first time in seven games that Hunt (19 snaps) was limited to single-digit touches. In the wake of Jerome Ford's high-ankle injury Week 7, Hunt's workload increased to the point where head coach Kevin Stefanski described the two backs as 1A and 1B. It appears now that Ford (51 snaps, nine rushes, seven targets) is the clear No. 1 back, although Hunt's two red-zone carries suggest he could be a factor going forward. Hunt's usage could change Week 13 depending on who starts at quarterback. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was removed from Sunday's game with a concussion, and Stefanski doesn't have an immediate answer for who will start against the Rams. If DTR is unavailable, that leaves PJ Walker or possibly Joe Flacco off the practice squad.