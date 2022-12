Hunt rushed four times for six yards and caught two of four targets for another six yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to Cincinnati in Week 14.

The Bengals did a good job of taking away the running game, Hunt had just 12 combined yards, the second fewest 13 games. He had three red-zone carries and a target, giving him 24 carries and six targets inside the opponents' 20-yard line, so the backup could still be a fantasy factor going forward while the Browns still have faint playoff hopes.